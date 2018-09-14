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Making yeast Rye Bread with Honey for Solar Cooking...
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99 views • September 14, 2018
Honey Rye Bread
1 Cup water 4 TB Honey 3 tsp Yeast
2 TB Milk ( Stir for yeast rise )
1 tsp Sea Salt
2 Cup King Author Flour
1 Cup Rye Flour
1 TB Caraway Seeds
1 TB Moringa (optional )
1 Cup water 4 TB Honey 3 tsp Yeast
2 TB Milk ( Stir for yeast rise )
1 tsp Sea Salt
2 Cup King Author Flour
1 Cup Rye Flour
1 TB Caraway Seeds
1 TB Moringa (optional )
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