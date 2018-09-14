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Johnny Alpha - Mars: Trisexual Beings, Pleiadian Saucer Beings & Wormholes, November 10, 2015
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31 views • September 14, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Capt. Jack review more information about his travels to Mars and his experiences before the Secret Space Program was even established. His 60+ years of off-world travel are fascinating, offering completely different perspectives on who our allies are, space travel, dimensions, the challenges of disclosure, the greys, giant insectoids, and much much more. Jack shares clarifications on heads of state regarding eating human flesh, wormholes, and Pleiadians.
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