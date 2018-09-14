Hurricane Florence storm surge breeches North Carolina shore

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Hurricane Florence's leading edge started lashing the Carolina coast on Thursday with huge waves crashing in and at least 12,000 people already without power. The monster Category 2 storm closed in with 105mph winds as forecasters warned that the widening storm - and its likelihood of lingering around the coast for days - would bring life-threatening storm surge and torrential rains.