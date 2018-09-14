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The Walk - Cult Church in Los Angeles - Child Trafficking Pedophilia
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117 views • September 14, 2018
This video talks about the danger of a California Christian Cult call the walk. In the 80's and to day they pray Death Prayers against their enemies. There is a heavy issue of child trafficking. By the child assist in abducting children,
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