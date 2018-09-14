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Weaponized Florence Steered by Doppler Radar
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704 views • September 14, 2018
BAMB! Another one in the can! Doppler KMHX steers Hurricane Florence in. WEAPONIZED WEATHER in our midst. NO NAtural weather!
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