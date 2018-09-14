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Pass the Salt Live - Demonic Residue 9-14-2018
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20 views • September 14, 2018
When we decide to follow Christ, Satan will attack you. He attacked Jesus. He’ll attack you. You put on the armor of God (Ephesians 6) because we are in a spiritual war against powers and principalities of this world.
Join with brothers and sisters in Christ, to fight evil, and resist Satan.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Join with brothers and sisters in Christ, to fight evil, and resist Satan.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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