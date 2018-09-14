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World Fusion - The ORCHID HOUSE ORCHESTRA @ Imex 2011 - Fujiyalla
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10 views • September 14, 2018
The ORCHID HOUSE ORCHESTRA in a new exciting line-up with Anello "Lalloji" Capuano (Ud, Saz, Percussions, loops & compositions), Angelo Berardi (Violin, Trumpet), Wiwanto Purnawan (electronic/acoustic percussions, Berimbao) and Dewa Rai (percussions) performed on Nov 14, 2011 in Nusa Dua, Bali at IMEX (Indonesia Music Expo) during the ASEAN Fair 2011. Anello composition "Fujiyalla" was the opening number.
www.anello-capuano.com
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www.anello-capuano.com
[email protected]
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