© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fishing trip - ends like a disaster part 1/3
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • September 14, 2018
This fishing trip should be one of the most funny thing and easy to do, but unfortunally the fishing net the day after we could not get it and all the crabs did take most of the fish annnnd the net was full of theese crabs that was infiltratet in the net...part one is harmless and nothing did happen jet...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.