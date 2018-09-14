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Arizona Broadcaster Tells How She Escaped Saddam’s Iraq
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9 views • September 14, 2018
The debate goes on about why the US toppled the regime of Saddam Hussein. Was it really all about weapons of mass destruction? Or was it more about access to Iraqi oil? On the other hand, maybe it was for another hidden reason.
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