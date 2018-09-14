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Eye of the Phoenix Secrets in Plain Sight
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105 views • September 14, 2018
Modern masonry claims that the all-seeing eye floating above the pyramid is not a Masonic symbol. But what did Freemasons President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his Masonic Vice President, Henry Wallace, believe when they placed this symbol to our currency in 1935?
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