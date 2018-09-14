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Improve Your Life With Energetic Healing -- From Energy Matters, LLC.
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56 views • September 14, 2018
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Rose was called to the field of holistic healing after experiencing a series of chronic symptoms. Her lifelong interest in holistic healing empowered her to overcome these health challenges and propelled her into creating a practice in Energy Healing and Medical Intuition at Energy Matters, LLC. Her trainings include: USUI Reiki Master, Advanced CranioSacral Therapy, and Lymphatic Drainage.
Rose was called to the field of holistic healing after experiencing a series of chronic symptoms. Her lifelong interest in holistic healing empowered her to overcome these health challenges and propelled her into creating a practice in Energy Healing and Medical Intuition at Energy Matters, LLC. Her trainings include: USUI Reiki Master, Advanced CranioSacral Therapy, and Lymphatic Drainage.
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