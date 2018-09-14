Hurricane Florence Hits North Carolina Good Morning Britain

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Hurricane Florence is starting to reach the US which is expected to cause historic river flooding and has been described as the worst storm of its generation. 1.7 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes across three states. Nick Dixon reports from North Carolina.