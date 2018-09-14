Hurricane Florence making landfall in North Carolina

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Hurricane Florence is making landfall after thrashing the Carolinas all night long with devastating flooding and damaging winds. Forecasters are warning the storm surge is life threatening and will be even worse at high tide. There are reports of around 150 people needing rescue in New Bern, North Carolina. Jeff Glor reports.