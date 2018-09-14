Alex Jones on Rahm Emanuel and the Israeli Administration 11-7-08

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
infowars.com
prisonplanet.com
Real News With David Knight EXCLUSIVE: Rahm Emanuel Quits — The Trail of Corruption from Chicago to the Supreme Court https://www.real.video/5831171739001
Just before Rahm Emanuel made the surprise announcement that he would not run for a third term as Mayor of Chicago, Cook County announced that they wanted to withdraw from the 45 yr old federally imposed “Shakman Decree”