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Randi Weingarten's Finger-Pointing Will Do Nothing to Protect Schools
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2 views • September 14, 2018
"Keep pointing fingers. Keep acting like you are the only one with answers. Keep ignoring suggestions because they don't align with your anti-gun, anti-freedom beliefs. Call me, Randi, when you want to have a real discussion about protecting our children and hardening our schools. Because your finger pointing is doing nothing to protect kids." —Grant Stinchfield
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