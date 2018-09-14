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Samantha Bee, That's Not Empowerment
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11 views • September 14, 2018
"Samantha Bee dropped the C-word on the air, on her show in a pre-planned script. She comes back on the air last night, she apologizes and she said it was an attempt for her to take back the word. That is was some form of empowerment ... That's not empowerment folks, I'm sorry." —Dan Bongino
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