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The Samantha Power Scandal
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11 views • September 14, 2018
"Samantha Power was Barack Obama's Ambassador to the United Nations. Samantha Power's name appeared on unmasking requests ... she doesn't work for the intelligence agencies. What is she doing requesting the identities—in other words unmasking—260 times in the election year?" —Dan Bongino
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