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DMT, Psychedelics, Death and Rebirth
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93 views • September 14, 2018
One of the most incredible facts about DMT is that it is endogenous to humans and produced by our pineal glands. The pineal gland, the only unpaired organ in the brain is located at the geometric center of the head between the eyebrows. This mystical point is what Descartes famously called “the seat of the soul.” Read the following article to find out more: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/02/psychedelic-death-and-rebirth/
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