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Bali World Fusion - "The SPICE & the SILK Crossroad" concert
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5 views • September 14, 2018
A world music fusion concert of original compositions by Anello "Lalloji" Capuano, performed by the "EAST meets EAST Orchestra" at the Arma Museum & Resort, Ubud, Bali on the 1st January 2010.
The program blend and combines instruments and musical styles as varied as those of North Africa, the Middle East, India and the Far East with the traditional instruments and musical modes of Sunda (West Java-Indonesia).
www.anello-capuano.com
[email protected]
The program blend and combines instruments and musical styles as varied as those of North Africa, the Middle East, India and the Far East with the traditional instruments and musical modes of Sunda (West Java-Indonesia).
www.anello-capuano.com
[email protected]
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