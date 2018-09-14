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The Hidden Secret of Americas Beginning
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319 views • September 14, 2018
Historian Chris Pinto's Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings reveals the hidden history behind the founding of America, and exposes its esoteric design.
Confirmations by FBI Director Ted Gunderson, Staff Director Norman Dodd of the Congressional Special Committee to investigate tax exempt foundations and Commander Carr who's videos and documentaries may be viewed on this site.
Confirmations by FBI Director Ted Gunderson, Staff Director Norman Dodd of the Congressional Special Committee to investigate tax exempt foundations and Commander Carr who's videos and documentaries may be viewed on this site.
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