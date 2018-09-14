DEBORAH TAVARES PART TWO HURRICANE FLORENCE AND WEATHER WARS

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Streamed live on Sep 12, 2018
http://stopthecrime.net
PART TWO GOING LIVE AGAIN . ALSO SEE PART ONE.
RE HURRICANE FLORENCE WEATHER WARS, RESTRICTIONS ON
WATER GLOBALLY AND MORE...
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
http://projectcamelot.tv