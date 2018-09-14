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Senator Ben Sasse Unloads On Congress During Kavanaugh Confirmation
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28 views • September 14, 2018
The legislative branch was “supposed to be the center of our politics.”
“It's not” because Congress released power to bureaucrats, the White House, and the Supreme Court, as they didn't want to face voters and risk losing re-elections.
Americans look for justices to be “super-legislators,” politicizing the one branch of government that wasn't supposed to be political.
The court needs to be restored to its original function, as does the legislative branch.
“It's not” because Congress released power to bureaucrats, the White House, and the Supreme Court, as they didn't want to face voters and risk losing re-elections.
Americans look for justices to be “super-legislators,” politicizing the one branch of government that wasn't supposed to be political.
The court needs to be restored to its original function, as does the legislative branch.
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