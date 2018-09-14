De-occulting John McCain 5-Day Masonic Funeral/Ritual

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Was John McCain a Freemason? There is no outright evidence, However, his life, and especially death, is replete with Masonic overtones. I Present my work and will prove to you beyond a shadow of a doubt that McCain’s funeral, which he planned himself, was indeed a Masonic ritual.
John McCain was not only the 13th senator to ever “Lie in State” under the rotunda at the US Capitol, but he was the 33rd person to ever “Lie in State” there as well.