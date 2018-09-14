CDC admits EBOLA VIRUS...Manufactured & Deployed

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This one I'd almost forgotten about. It wasn't until I'd heard the recent news concerning the most recent Ebola outbreak in Africa that I recalled this conversation.
A CDC virologist told me while on tour 2 years back that the Ebola outbreak that was taking place then was, in fact, a manufactured event and they were waiting for the samples to confirm what every virologist already knew. That the outbreak was deliberate and that the particular strain was manufactured.