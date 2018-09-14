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CDC admits EBOLA VIRUS...Manufactured & Deployed
ThePhoenixEnigma
ThePhoenixEnigma
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3676 views • September 14, 2018
www.thephoenixenigma.com
This one I'd almost forgotten about. It wasn't until I'd heard the recent news concerning the most recent Ebola outbreak in Africa that I recalled this conversation.

A CDC virologist told me while on tour 2 years back that the Ebola outbreak that was taking place then was, in fact, a manufactured event and they were waiting for the samples to confirm what every virologist already knew. That the outbreak was deliberate and that the particular strain was manufactured.
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cdcebolagovernment conspiracy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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