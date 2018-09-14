SETI Sorcery and the #72 (Numeric Vibrational Entrainment)

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The search for extraterrestrial intelligence has done it again. SETI. It seems last night they discovered 72 signals emanating from a solar system far far away.
I find this quite a coincidence as back in 1977 the received a similar signal for 72 minutes. This was known as the "WOW signal"