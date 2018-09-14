Infowars Archives - Alex Jones with JT Coyoté on The 10th Amendment State Sovereignty Movement of the Mid 1990s -02-16-2009

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This Alex Jones program segment is the last in a series on the resurgence of the 10th Amendment State Sovereignty Movement in early 2009 reemerging from it's constitutional beginnings in Colorado in 1994. As with the first this new effort met with zero press coverage in the corporate media, a virtual blackout in the state run media in both cases. There's more on this at the link. http://forum.globalgulag.com/index.php?topic=344.0