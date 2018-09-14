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Free Diving Shallow Reef @ Elliott Key Florida -- The Site of pre-Noah's Flood City of Atlantis? (1:31)
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6 views • September 14, 2018
Shallow reef near Elliott Key with lots of soft corals, hard corals and fish. Corals grow in Florida but you need rocks for them to attach to. Most of this general area is sand with grass. If the government would drop crushed rocks and big ones too, a scene like this would grow, attracting a bunch of fish--equivalent of planting trees in the ocean. Instead you see them covering up limestone reefs with sand like in South Beach and making everything a sanctuary so you can't spearfish. 2018/08/18
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