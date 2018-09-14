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Wayne Dupree Show - Ep 898 - Feinstein Delivers Confidential Letter To FBI About Kavanaugh From CA Woman
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15 views • September 14, 2018
President Donald Trump is rejecting the widely accepted death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, claiming without citing evidence that "3,000 people did not die." Trump called the count a move by Democrats to make him look bad.
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