© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Serena Williams 'Racist', 'Sexist' & 'Repugnant' cartoon reactions
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • September 14, 2018
"[E]verything is sexist, everything is racist, everything is homophobic and you have to point it all out ..." —Anita Sarkeesian
If you didn't know who that was, then I'm truly sorry for introducing you...
Like &/or Follow (all that good stuff):-
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2zQpuad
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2hazIdL
Tumblr: http://bit.ly/2iCyiMZ
Google+: http://bit.ly/2nFalmR
Read more at the blog: http://bit.ly/2yKUQRN
If you didn't know who that was, then I'm truly sorry for introducing you...
Like &/or Follow (all that good stuff):-
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2zQpuad
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2hazIdL
Tumblr: http://bit.ly/2iCyiMZ
Google+: http://bit.ly/2nFalmR
Read more at the blog: http://bit.ly/2yKUQRN
Keywords
racismcartoonnewswhite peopleserena williamsaustraliaaustraliansexismsexistracistnaomicomicwilliamsreactionsillustrationnewspaperoffensive#cartoon#heraldsun#knightcartoons#racist#serenawilliams#sexistcaricaturecartoonistherald sunillustrationsmark knightnaomi osakaosakarepugnantserenatone deafus open
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.