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Press Release - End Fraudulent Promotion of Recreational Marijuana
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95 views • September 14, 2018
Ottawa, November 22, 2017 - The Christian Heritage Party Calls on the Government to End its Fraudulent Promotion of Recreational Marijuana.
Currently the Liberal government has been promoting its vision of a Canada where children as young as 12 can legally possess and use marijuana, where individuals will be allowed to grow high-THC-content marijuana and by some unexplained laws of sociology and psychology, the Liberals predict that somehow, marijuana use will decline.
Learn more @ www.chp.ca
Currently the Liberal government has been promoting its vision of a Canada where children as young as 12 can legally possess and use marijuana, where individuals will be allowed to grow high-THC-content marijuana and by some unexplained laws of sociology and psychology, the Liberals predict that somehow, marijuana use will decline.
Learn more @ www.chp.ca
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