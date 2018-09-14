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Full Show — Thousands Of Armed Troops Invade The US: RED ALERT — 09/13/2018
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4490 views • September 14, 2018
Hurricane Florence is prompting two more states to declare a state of emergency. The hurricane’s path has sparked evacuation and prep efforts across the entire southeast coast as the storm surge remains a “catastrophic” threat. A 36-year executive producer at CBS was fired allegedly over a text message. Wall Street’s Conrad Padilla providing powerful insights of network marketing. Former liberal and founder of #WalkAway Brandon Straka shares his mission to wake up the masses duped by leftism.
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