Interview with Taos Resident concerning the New Mexico compound (Part 2)

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I spoke for just under two hours with a long time Taos resident about the New Mexico Compound and the issues and mysteries surrounding it. On August 3, 2018, Tao's sheriff Jerry Hogrefe raided what appeared to be a makeshift fortified compound just north of the town of Amalia, NM. The initial reports were that 5 adults were arrested and 11 starving and emaciated children were taken into protective custody. SINCE THAT DAY NOTHING HAS MAE ANY SENSE.