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SILENT PRAYER (Church EXCERPT, Dec 31, '17)
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8 views • September 14, 2018
Jesse leads Church in a silent prayer to get them to be quiet, be still and know God. The Bible says that we do not know what to ask for, but the Holy Spirit intercedes on our behalf. AUDIO: https://soundcloud.com/rebuildingtheman/silent-prayer Also find via http://rebuildingtheman.com/church
FULL VIDEO from Sunday, Dec 31, 2017: https://youtu.be/FJeFt2Afq98
#SilentPrayer
FULL VIDEO from Sunday, Dec 31, 2017: https://youtu.be/FJeFt2Afq98
#SilentPrayer
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