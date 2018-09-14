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INFOWARS VIDEO : WATCH DEMOCRAT SENATOR LAUGH OFF OVER A 1,000 ARMED SOLDIERS INVADING THE US FROM MEXICO
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29 views • September 14, 2018
When Informed Patriot & Taxpayer Owen Shroyer attends a public meeting & asks Congresswoman SYLVIA GARCIA (D) Texas about armed men crossing the border & other border issues, naturally this out of touch, liberal arrogant "politician" won't address questions, concerns or hear facts about the border, amid her trashing Trump & free speech. Instead in typical liberal response to logic, throws Owen out proving she too doesn't care about the drugs, lawlessness, etc devastating our border.
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