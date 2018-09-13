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Twitter Ban Puts People In Danger As Florence Storms Coast
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1719 views • September 13, 2018
Anthony Cumia breaks down how banning people from Twitter prevents them from receiving important notifications and updates regarding hurricane activity, domestic terrorism, and other life threatening events.
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