InfoWars Archives - Alex Jones with JT Coyoté - SWAT - Prison Planet Forum Moderator Victim of False DEA Raid - 6-08-2009

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On May 28 2009 several hours after showing the house to a group of Century 21 real estate agents, my home was subjected to a DEA raid as an alleged meth lab. I was home at the time and the events that went down are recounted here with Alex, then documented and explained at this link, https://www.infowars.com/prison-planet-moderator-victim-of-false-dea-raid/ or at this link. https://web.archive.org/web/20090611045829/http://www.infowars.com/prison-planet-moderator-victim-of-false-dea-raid/