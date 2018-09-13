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How Is Louis Farrakhan Allowed To Keep His Twitter Account?
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1064 views • September 13, 2018
If Anthony Cumia and Alex Jones are not allowed to use Twitter's services, how does an antisemitic minister, Louis Farrakhan, still have an active account and spew his ideas across the internet?
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