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Why The Government Lies About 'Cracking the Code'
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19 views • September 13, 2018
The question is posed and answered: Why does the government lie about the content of the book 'Cracking the Code- The Fascinating Truth About Taxation In America'? The answer is the key to the restoration of the republic and the rule of law in America.
Watch; learn, and share this video like your liberty depends on it.
It does.
Watch; learn, and share this video like your liberty depends on it.
It does.
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