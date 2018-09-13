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Colion Noir and Pastor Brooks Discuss the Real Issues Facing Chicago
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10 views • September 13, 2018
"Hopelessness... even though the rest of America is thriving, you go to the South Sides and West Sides of Chicago, and you'll see a high unemployment rate, higher than anywhere else in the country. And I believe those things drive the violence, more so." —Pastor Corey Brooks, New Beginnings Church of Chicago
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