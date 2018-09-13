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Dana Loesch: The Resistance Is Pushing Violence, Media Is Covering It Up
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17 views • September 13, 2018
"There are unhinged people out there that are ready to meet divisions with violence... the so-called resistance has shown their willingness to seize on those divisions with violence and harassment, and the legacy press has been more than happy to cover up the aftershocks and pretend it's all peaceful dissent when it so often is not." —Dana Loesch
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