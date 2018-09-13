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Introduction to Patriots for Prayer
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23 views • September 13, 2018
Patriots for Prayer is a Christ Centered Patriot Group, we support the Constitution and stand with all Americans who support our Republic and Constitution. But we are unapologetically and unashamedly followers of Jesus Christ and believe as the Scripture says, “Unless the Lord builds the house (or nation, family, ministry or whatever) they labor in vain.”
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