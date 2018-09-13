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Washington Post Blames Hurricane Florence on Trump
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342 views • September 13, 2018
"The editorial board at the Washington Post informed their readers yesterday that Hurricane Florence is Trump's fault. I'm not kidding... we used to make fun of conspiracy theorists that claimed government controlled the weather. Now allegedly prestigious newspapers are making the case and it's considered highbrow." —Dana Loesch
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