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Owen Shroyer to Senator Garcia: Why don't you do something about the border!!!
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29 views • September 13, 2018
At a meeting Owen Shroyer tells Senator Garcia that he has
proof that illegals are crossing the border armed. Shroyer proves his
claims with news stories and video footage, yet Garcia and the
panel still tries to brush him off.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Info Wars
proof that illegals are crossing the border armed. Shroyer proves his
claims with news stories and video footage, yet Garcia and the
panel still tries to brush him off.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Info Wars
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