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Dianne Feinstein Claims Brett Kavanaugh Has A #MeToo Problem In His Past
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1204 views • September 13, 2018
Anthony Cumia and Alex Jones discuss the 'guilty by accusation' contemporary culture in America as Dianne Feinstein claims SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has somehow acted inappropriately in the past.
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