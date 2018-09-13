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NATIVE INDIGENOUS PEOPLES, PROPHECY FULFILLED, STORY OF A MIRACLE
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22 views • September 13, 2018
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http://www.kstrom.net/isk/arvol/whitbuff.html
Four peoples she would unify: black, red, yellow, and white.
In recent years, non-Indians have also come to realize the profound influence of buffalo on the health of the land. A South Dakota ranch manager quoted in the National Geographic's story on the American buffalo says wider migrations could help solve water-management problems because the buffalo's sharp hooves break up the soil and improve its ability to hold moisture.
http://www.kstrom.net/isk/arvol/whitbuff.html
Four peoples she would unify: black, red, yellow, and white.
In recent years, non-Indians have also come to realize the profound influence of buffalo on the health of the land. A South Dakota ranch manager quoted in the National Geographic's story on the American buffalo says wider migrations could help solve water-management problems because the buffalo's sharp hooves break up the soil and improve its ability to hold moisture.
Keywords
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