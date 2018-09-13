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Health Coaching tip to boost your energy solve your back pains and rejuvenate old injuries and tissues
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26 views • September 13, 2018
Sophisticated 48 electrode microcurrent device called the Vertebra
Automates tedious SCENAR 3 pathways for back pain with the Vertebra.
Ideal for anybody with back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, hip pain and degenerative tissues and dystonia.
Learn how electricity as microcurrent support the body's physiology and quickens healing times.
Discover the advantages of the Vertebra compared to classical Russian classical SCENAR spine techniques.
https://www.ebodyfusion.com/vertebra-2-report-optin/
Automates tedious SCENAR 3 pathways for back pain with the Vertebra.
Ideal for anybody with back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, hip pain and degenerative tissues and dystonia.
Learn how electricity as microcurrent support the body's physiology and quickens healing times.
Discover the advantages of the Vertebra compared to classical Russian classical SCENAR spine techniques.
https://www.ebodyfusion.com/vertebra-2-report-optin/
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