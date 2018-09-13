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Emily Marcellus Shares Some Spirit And Light
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5 views • September 13, 2018
Real American grown-up Emily Marcellus has learned the liberating truth about the income tax and acted on her knowledge with very pleasing (but perfectly typical) results. In this film she shares her experience and encourages everyone else to join her in standing up on behalf of the rule of law.
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