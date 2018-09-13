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Dr. Lisa Abell, L.Ac., DACM - Remodeling the Body
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20 views • September 13, 2018
Dr. Lisa explains the process of detoxification is similar to remodeling your home. In order to understand how we can clean up a body, we need to understand how we must first clean a house before we repair, paint and remodel. If this is not completed in the correct order, we will not have the correct results and we will not heal.
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