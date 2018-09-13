Hurricane Florence's storm surge a major threat

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Communities throughout the danger zone are responding to Hurricane Florence's storm surge threat. People are pulling their boats out of the water along the new river in Jacksonville, North Carolina. It's one of many cities expected to see the highest storm surges when the hurricane makes landfall. Adriana Diaz reports.