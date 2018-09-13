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#WalkAway Leader Vows To Fight On After Ban
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2689 views • September 13, 2018
There is a march scheduled for October 26th-28th in Washington D.C. for Americans to “Walk Away” from the Democratic party. Big Tech censorship is in high gear as the founder, Brandon Straka, was banned from facebook for 30 days, because he mentioned “Infowars”.
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